Thursday, Aug. 30
Indulge in something that excites you this year. Whether you plan a trip or sign up to learn something new, it will enrich your life and motivate you to bring about healthy changes that promote friendships with people who have something to offer. Engage in life and make memories.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Rearrange your schedule to include something that brings you joy. A lifestyle change will encourage you to make an even bigger shift.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A personal change may not be your choice, but accepting the inevitable will lead to benefits. If you discuss your concerns with a former co-worker, something positive will transpire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An interesting concept will get you thinking about different ways to use your money to bring about favorable changes. A partnership will enhance your prospects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your intelligence to come up with an alternative that will work to your benefit. Don’t give in to someone trying to pressure you into something you don’t need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look over your personal papers, negotiate contracts or invest your money in something concrete. Refuse to give in to emotional spending and don’t try to buy someone’s love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change proposed by others will not live up to expectations. Take the smart route and wait for evidence that supports the promises being made.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll receive the help you need if you ask for it. Much can be accomplished if you are disciplined and ready to implement the changes required to get what you want. A job prospect looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to digest and react to what’s happening. Problems with peers, relatives or an employer should be noted and dealt with before they grow worse.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You are ready to take on the world. Stand tall, trust in your abilities and don’t for a minute let someone else take over your interests. Opportunity is within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Changes are taking place behind closed doors. Consider what’s happening and refuse to be left out. Offer insight that will make others take note and invite you to join in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — How you help others will make a difference. You can let someone take advantage of you or you can set the standard, make the rules and ensure that you are treated fairly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Beware of anyone pushing you to make an abrupt change. Taking on too many expenses to please someone will cause more stress, making matters worse. Offer only what you can afford.
