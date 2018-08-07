Wednesday, August 8
Aim to tidy up loose ends and get rid of things you no longer need. Freeing yourself from the dead weight in your life will be rejuvenating and will prepare you for new beginnings. A minimalist lifestyle will make it easier to take advantage of upcoming opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Personal improvements and spiritual growth will have an impact on the way you live and what you are willing to put up with. Plan your lifestyle to suit your emotional needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Step into the future and bring about the changes that will separate you from any competition you face. A change will help you put your financial and personal lives in perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Face your feelings and size up your options. Making a difference will require empathy, diplomacy and personal awareness. Protect your rights, assets and future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Traveling, attending meetings and expressing your concerns and ideas will be enlightening. Finding out exactly where you stand will make whatever choice you are given much easier.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take pleasure in spending time with people who inspire and motivate you to be your best. Updating your appearance or the way you present what you have to offer will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let anyone interfere with the changes you need to make. Make adjustments at home that will lower your expenses. A personal sacrifice may be required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen to what others have to say, and consider the best way to fit in without being compromised financially, emotionally or otherwise. Concentrate on personal improvements. Invest in you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Shopping for something special or planning a celebration with someone you love is favored. A change you make will improve your reputation, position or status. Apply for a better job.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let someone’s emotional tactics interfere with your progress. If you stay focused on what’s important to you, you will reach your goal. Physical improvements will energize you and encourage romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Show you care and live up to your promises. What you do will make a difference. Don’t rely on someone who talks big but does little. Anger is a waste of time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Taking short trips, holding meetings and schmoozing with colleagues will help you round up support and allies who are willing to pitch in and help. Personal gains will require discipline.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional domestic matters will surface and should be handled with restraint. Overreacting or being stubborn will only build a bigger wedge between you and someone you care about.
