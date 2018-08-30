Friday, Aug. 31
The stars are aligned, so don’t wait on the sidelines when you should be taking charge and making things happen. Getting together with progressive people who share your goals will help you build lifelong alliances and find success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A trip, conference or event will lead to new interests, proposals or partnerships. A change of scenery will encourage you to alter your current living situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Investments should be looked over, and a sale that could help you financially should be considered. Lower your overhead and ease your stress. Peace of mind should be your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Call for change and be the one to make it happen. Your actions will encourage others to tag along, adding momentum to your plans. An impromptu decision will turn out to be beneficial.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to what you know and do best. Use your intelligence when dealing with anyone trying to lead you astray. Concentrate on personal gains and improvements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on whatever comes your way. Your ability to turn a negative into a positive will help you bring about changes that will improve your life personally, financially and emotionally.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your distance from anyone who appears to be irrational. Don’t feel obliged to make a move or change just because someone else does. Moderation should take precedence over indulgence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Money matters will lead to a change in lifestyle. An opportunity to get ahead is apparent. Check out the job market or an offer that unexpectedly comes your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Partnerships will be dicey. Be careful how you handle persuasive people. Don’t disregard your intelligence. Use your charm and outsmart anyone competing with or challenging you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll crave change. Look around and determine what’s best for you. Don’t rely on hearsay. Go to the source and get what you need to know in writing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick close to home and focus on making personal gains and physical improvements and surrounding yourself with people you love and trust. Don’t meddle or get involved in gossip.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can make a difference if you take part in an event that is geared toward helping people in need. A partnership looks promising, and a suggestion or proposal should be considered.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set up interviews, respond to job ads or spend time with colleagues who can help you get ahead. Networking will lead to an unexpected offer too good to refuse.
