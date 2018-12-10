Tuesday, Dec. 11
Look for the good in everyone, but don’t put up with disruptive individuals out to cause chaos. Do what’s right, regardless of any pressure put on you. You can make a difference this year if you stand up for your rights in a peaceful and intelligent manner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A personal change should be carefully planned before it’s executed. Rely on past examples to determine how to best bring about the alterations that will make your world better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Personal gains can be made if you stick to your plan and put everything in order. Last-minute adjustments to the way you handle a pending problem will make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take better care of yourself. Emotional matters will cause confusion or uncertainty that could lead to a poor financial choice. Don’t be too quick to make a move.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t go overboard. Keep your spending to a minimum and refrain from overindulgent behavior. Sticking to a plan and doing your best to balance and stabilize your life will be essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Know your target and aim high. The more you do now, the easier it will be to justify spending more time with friends and family as the year comes to a close.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — How you deal with others will determine what you get in return. Now’s the time to make an adjustment to your schedule to accommodate loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the big picture, but don’t feel that you must take on more than you can handle. Don’t rely on others to take care of your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be innovative when it comes to your work and when faced with competition. How you handle others will reflect how you are treated in return. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can have fun without going to extremes. Pace yourself and be careful not to make the wrong impression on someone who can influence your life. Take care of business first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get out and get things done. Going on a shopping spree or attending a community event will do you good and bring you closer to a loved one. Romance is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Touch base with an old friend or relative. Including isolated people in your plans will be a kind gesture that could change your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your heart lead the way. Share your feelings and vision for the new year. Making plans with a loved one will bring you closer together.
