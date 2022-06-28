Wednesday, June 29

Your expectations and energy level are high this year. Having a strategy in place and a goal in mind will be essential if you want to take advantage of opportunities that come your way. Be bold but willing to compromise, and be passionate without overreacting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think twice before saying or doing something you may regret. You'll be prone to overreacting or making assumptions that can get you in trouble. Slow down and live in the moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Evaluate a sensitive situation, and don't agree to anything that can disrupt your plans. Take relationships seriously and discuss your feelings. Consider what others expect of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll face competition. Be prepared to make a last-minute change if it will help you dissuade someone from getting in your way. Make knowledge and experience your priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your intelligence and charm will ward off the opposition. Be a good listener, and you'll figure out how to outmaneuver someone trying to beat you. Put your energy into getting things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An open mind will stimulate your creative imagination. Do something that gets you out of the house, and use your skills and experience to make your life fun. Have a positive outlook.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Joint ventures and shared expenses will leave you in limbo. You are better off fending for yourself and focusing on what makes you happy. Surround yourself with people who share your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home and your loved ones. Don't get swept up in a scam. Put your energy where it will contribute to stability, personal security and peace of mind. Don't divulge secrets.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't do what you dislike or feel obligated to take on someone's responsibilities or dreams. Make your home your sanctuary, and you'll find peace of mind. Surround yourself with people you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have great ideas, but they won't be cheap. Make a budget to see what you can afford before you jump into a grand plan that leads to a stressful situation. Think matters through.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Have a plan that ensures you put pent-up energy to good use. Avoid conflict and focus on what's important to you. A problem with a friend or relative will transpire if you aren't diplomatic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Size up situations before getting involved. Look for the best way to use your skills. Attend a reunion or contact someone you haven't seen in a long time. Being responsible will help build trust.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Allocate your money wisely. Don't spend unnecessarily or let anyone talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Your generous nature will get you in trouble. Self-improvement is featured.

