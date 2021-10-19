AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put on your happy, optimistic face, and charge forward with enthusiasm. Your attitude will make a difference when faced with controversy or opposition. Know what you want and pursue it with gusto.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Play to win when dealing with challenging situations. Use your insight and unique outlook to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Take the necessary precautions when in crowded areas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you are satisfied. Make a promise to a loved one, and you will receive the support you require to reach an important milestone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t stumble when precision and detail are required. Put a safety net in place and proceed with confidence. Keep moderation in mind and communicate what you want to do in simple terms.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy where it counts. You’ll gain recognition for what you accomplish, not from what you neglect to finish. An opportunity to use your skills and your intelligence is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Lean on someone who has relied on you for support. The assistance you receive will encourage a unique relationship to develop. The chance to make a positive move looks good.