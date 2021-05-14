Saturday, May 15

Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t hesitate. Ask questions, make decisions and get things done. Put your energy into learning and networking, and opportunity will follow. It’s up to you to get the ball rolling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Examine your options, update your qualifications and look for opportunities that will lead to greater satisfaction and earning potential. Time spent with a loved one will encourage you to change your lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Networking will lead to a generous offer. Make sure that you have your facts and expectations straight. A partnership is encouraged, as long as equality is maintained.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do and concentrate on what you want to achieve. Put your heart into something that moves you. Helping others will make you feel good and boost your reputation.