Thursday, Feb. 18

Take the high road. Don’t dwell on the past. Focus on the present, and move forward with a positive attitude. Holding on to something you cannot change will hold you back and make you bitter. Take from life what it has to offer, and you will find peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to gather information before making an assumption. Getting your facts correct will spare you from making a mistake. It’s essential to live by the rules and to set a good example.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Tidy up loose ends. Take care of money matters, contracts and health issues that might stand between you and what you want to do. Don’t count on someone to take care of your responsibilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t get involved in other people’s business, even if someone begs you to comment. Use your intelligence and foresight, be emotionally supportive and move along.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the path of least resistance. An argument will not help you get ahead. Your accomplishments will impress someone who could help you advance. Be creative, entertaining and efficient.