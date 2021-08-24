Wednesday, Aug. 25
Pay attention to medical and financial concerns. Take note of unusual behavior or inconsistency. You will discover plenty if you keep an open mind and monitor trends. Focus on doing things differently. Change can be excellent if it’s handled properly. A positive gain is within reach.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in matters that concern you. Refuse to let anyone take care of your money, medical or contractual issues. An unexpected opportunity will help you decide a course of action.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay more attention to the people you love and take better care of yourself and your emotional well-being. Focus on physical fitness, healthy routines and taking responsibility for your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take nothing for granted when dealing with friends, relatives or loved ones. Choose your words wisely, leaving no room for error or misinterpretation. Be direct at all costs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Tidy up your space and spend time with a loved one. The key to happiness is doing what brings you joy with like-minded people. Personal achievements look promising, and romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Check out a unique way to increase your assets. Don’t rely on someone who has let you down or disappointed you. Change begins with you. Set the rules, and live life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Mull over contracts, financial documents and medical records, and you’ll find a way to save time and money. A joint venture will help you reach your goal quicker than if you go it alone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on what’s possible. Be honest with yourself and with others, and it will be easier to bring about positive change. Intelligence and action will get you where you want to go.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get your facts straight and share your findings with important people. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with romantic issues. State what’s on your mind, and offer a concrete plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep personal information to yourself, and it will make it easier to convince others to leave you alone to pursue what you want. Use discretion regarding your finances, passwords and medical history.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Considering your options will lead to new and exciting possibilities. Reaching out to people who can help will pay off. Don’t be afraid to try something unusual or unexpected.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refuse to let emotional matters escalate. It’s essential to recognize what you can do, come up with a plan and implement a change that will stop others from taking advantage of your kindness.