AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Mull over contracts, financial documents and medical records, and you’ll find a way to save time and money. A joint venture will help you reach your goal quicker than if you go it alone.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on what’s possible. Be honest with yourself and with others, and it will be easier to bring about positive change. Intelligence and action will get you where you want to go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get your facts straight and share your findings with important people. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with romantic issues. State what’s on your mind, and offer a concrete plan.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep personal information to yourself, and it will make it easier to convince others to leave you alone to pursue what you want. Use discretion regarding your finances, passwords and medical history.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Considering your options will lead to new and exciting possibilities. Reaching out to people who can help will pay off. Don’t be afraid to try something unusual or unexpected.