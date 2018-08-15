Thursday, Aug. 16
Ease into change. Say no to anyone tempting you to join something you don’t like. Look for innovative ways to bring about changes that will enhance your life, looks and relationships. Keep the peace and don’t meddle or let others interfere in your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotional situations will mount if you or someone else makes a last-minute change that disrupts plans. Keep the peace to accomplish more. Choose kindness over criticism.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a fresh look at an old idea. A slight change will make the difference between stagnation and progress. Older and younger people will offer innovative solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You have plenty to offer, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Keeping the peace is admirable, but you must know when to say no. Take better care of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will be rumbling around in your head. Don’t share with insensitive people who can’t fully understand where you are coming from or how important something is to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Count your money, tuck your possessions away somewhere safe and help only those who are truly in need. Focus on personal gains and spending time with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a difference by bringing about changes at home or work that will encourage others to pitch in and help. Incentives and praise will improve morale.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Past problems will surface if you get into an emotional discussion with someone who doesn’t remember things the same way you do. Silence is golden, and actions speak louder than words.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Gains can be made if you utilize your skills to help yourself and the people counting on you. Share your thoughts, not your cash.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in activities that require intelligence, motivation and stamina. A change regarding a partnership should be handled delicately. If someone overreacts, back away. Offer love, not chaos.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change can be good, as long as it’s carefully considered. Learn from the experts and handle each situation you face with diplomacy. Listen, observe and look at the facts before you react.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust in your feelings, not in what someone wants you to believe. Self-improvement will lift your spirits and encourage you to bring about positive change at home and in important relationships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make a change for the right reason. You may feel emotional about something that happens, but acting too quickly will cause a feud instead of resolving the situation.
