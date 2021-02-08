Tuesday, Feb. 9

Look for the positive in every situation this year, and you will find it easier to make headway. How you approach people and situations will determine how much help and support you receive. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down. Strive for perfection and stability.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will outsmart you if you don’t prepare appropriately. Leave nothing to chance, and you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to upstage you. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for an opportunity, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of an offer. How you conduct yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you advance. Make suggestions and offer solutions, but don’t share personal information.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep things moving forward. A positive attitude will help ward off interference. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. It’s a good day for romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your differences with colleagues aside; focus your energy on getting things done on time. It’s up to you to make decisions that support your happiness. Make an effort to promote relaxation.