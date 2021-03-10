Thursday, March 11

Take the initiative if you want to get things done your way. Make sure a plan for a project you wish to pursue is appropriate. Having current information and paperwork will make your life easier. Leave nothing to chance if you want to enjoy success to the fullest.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time with people who bring out the best in you. Motivation combined with desire will bring about positive change. Take care of details and live by the rules.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An opportunity coupled with hard work and enthusiasm will help you excel. Use your clout, connections and intelligence to orchestrate what you want to happen. Don’t let yourself be strongarmed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a close look at what’s going on around you. Listen to the opposition and make assessments before you respond. A little charm mixed with the power of persuasion will help you win support.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Step back. Use your experience and intelligence to figure out what’s best for you. Refuse to let someone coerce you into something that will cause mayhem or cost you your position.