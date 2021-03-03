Thursday, March 4

Take charge of your life. Refuse to let anyone undermine you or push you in a direction you don’t like. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and be responsible for your happiness. Be brave, think outside the box and follow your heart. Make romance a priority.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Push for what you want. Be aware of what’s going on around you, and use whatever is available to realize your pursuits. A change of heart will help you ditch something that is holding you back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to detail. Don’t risk your health and physical well-being. Rely on your intelligence, not your emotions, when making financial decisions. An abrupt change will cause trouble.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to others before you reveal your feelings or intentions. Have your facts straight and a reasonable alternative prepared before you try to persuade others to do things your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be ill-advised by someone using emotional tactics. Focus on facts, the truth and what you see with your own eyes. Do things for yourself, and avoid being put in a challenging position.