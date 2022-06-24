Saturday, June 25

Let your intuition lead the way, and you'll find a way to make your dreams come true. Focus on what's important to you and develop a plan that gives you the freedom to reach your goal. Uncomplicate your life by appropriately using your skills and attributes, and by dismissing ideas that cost you physically, emotionally or financially.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't skip a beat or lose sleep over something you cannot control. Make the most of your time by working with what you've got. Don't feel responsible for other people's mistakes. Do your best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rely on your street smarts to help you see clearly. An unexpected change will make you feel uneasy. Distance yourself from anyone trying to pressure you. Ask questions if you have them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself while listening and digesting what others say. The information you gather will help you bring about a substantial lifestyle change. Protect your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Go on an adventure to test your intelligence and stamina. Include people you love in your plans, and you will enjoy a fun-filled day that brings you all closer. Now's the time to be inspired.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let go and move forward. Don't let uncertainty leave you in limbo. Consider your options and take a unique approach, and you'll discover how to best utilize your time. Put your energy where it counts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Face emotions head-on and make changes to foster a happier environment. Look at all the variables before eliminating what doesn't fit into your plans. Follow your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You won't agree with everyone you encounter. Listen, but don't say or do something that leaves you in a precarious position. A change won't please everyone, but it will suit you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spending quality time at home will lift your spirits and encourage you to enjoy friends and family. Make decisions that put a smile on your face and wipe the pessimism and worry from your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your emotions guide you, and you'll have the courage to adjust your life to suit your needs. Refuse to let others stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider what makes you feel comfortable. Carry out lifestyle changes that put your mind at ease and give you a sound footing for what you want to pursue. Refuse to let anyone burden you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Assess what's happening around you. Don't feel pressured to make a life-altering decision if you aren't ready. Taking on too much will put you in a vulnerable position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set boundaries and a budget before entering a debate, bartering session or sensitive topic with someone who can impact your position or reputation. Know what you are capable of before you make a commitment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0