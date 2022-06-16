Friday, June 17

Think matters through, and plan your year based on your needs. You'll develop a strategy that will help you get things done. Expand as you go instead of trying to do everything at once. Take care of tedious details yourself so you don't fall behind. If you count on others or expect everything to fall into place, disappointment will follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider your options and remind people to honor their promises. Finish what you start. Enhance your chance of victory by staying on top of what's possible. The world can be your oyster.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what comes naturally. Align yourself with people that intrigue you. You'll figure out how to utilize what you have to offer in effective and diverse ways. You'll make headway by paying attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid letting anyone draw you into something unsettling. Don't make a change for the wrong reason, especially to please someone else. Patience will pay off, as will speaking from the heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look inward, assess your situation and the changes you want to make, and prioritize what's most important to you. Taking the road less traveled will help you establish yourself as a leader.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Plan to travel, look for something entertaining and socialize with people you find mentally stimulating. Protect your health and financial well-being. You'll learn much through conversation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Handle disagreements cautiously. Listen carefully and reserve judgment until you have all the pertinent facts. Take a positive approach when it comes to relationships. Embrace differences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your heart into finishing what you start. Dedication and discipline will help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you. Don't take chances with your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Monitor what's being said and done. Stick to the facts, and don't tolerate exaggeration or aggression. Concentrate on what and who matter to you. Romance is favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be a witness, not a participant. Protect yourself from loss, illness or misguided individuals trying to tamper with your life. Be true to yourself and your dreams, hopes and wishes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Choose your words carefully. Leave nothing to chance, and don't risk your reputation or position. Focus on what matters to you most. Sort out any lingering problems that need to be addressed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Call those you can count on for help. Don't limit what you can do because you lack experience. Do your research, and you'll figure out how to reach your objective. Be confident and ask questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You've got time. Relax, go over every detail and leave nothing unfinished or open to criticism. Hide your disappointment if things don't unfold the way you want. Work with what you have.

