AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Talk to an expert. The information you receive will provide insight into what's possible. Take care of any health or financial issues that arise swiftly, and avoid the risk of future setbacks.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart, put your thoughts in motion and do what's best for you. A chance to use your strengths to get ahead will unfold. It's time to accept an opportunity to take on something new.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay on track. If you let your emotions interfere with your objective, you will lose time, money and confidence. Put your energy where it counts, and avoid getting into a pointless debate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take the lead and do your own thing. Change begins with you. Following in someone's footsteps will not satisfy your needs. You'll never know what you can do if you don't try.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You are heading in the right direction. Don't let anyone lead you astray or tempt you with something that will deter you from reaching your objective. Broaden your scope and push yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Consider what's being said and make decisions based on your needs. Anger will not solve a problem, but being rational and making your preferences known will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let money slip through your fingers. Generosity will lead to trouble. Slow down and think before you promise the impossible. It's OK to say no when you are not up to what someone asks of you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0