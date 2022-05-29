Tuesday, March 31

Put a plan in place and set off on an adventure. Take the initiative, set high standards and keep the momentum going until you are happy with your progress. Don't let anything come between you and what you want. Take care of the paperwork, and get approval first to avoid setbacks. Expand your vision by participating in events that encourage you to be unique.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get your facts straight before passing along information. Protect your possessions, reputation and position. It's OK to dream, but don't get carried away with something that isn't feasible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your reactions minimal. Listen to reason and be practical regarding money and the changes you want to make. Look for an original way to make your skills profitable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on getting things done. Don't offer information that someone can use against you. Rely on your strength, courage and experience to outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Walk away from anything or anyone causing stress. Consider making some changes that will boost your happiness. Take nothing for granted or leave anything to chance. Go after what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn from experience and carry on with discipline and the intent to make things happen. Do the best job possible by using the latest and greatest methods and technology.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let a change someone makes throw you off your game. Assess the situation and adapt your plans to reach your goal. A unique idea will separate you from the masses and give you a needed edge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Verify information before passing it along or relying on it. A change at home will give you more space to get things done. Spread out and work diligently to realize your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Gather information and downsize your plans. Be creative in how you assess what's necessary. Come up with a reasonable goal, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observation will be crucial when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Don't feel obligated to make a move if you aren't ready. Consider your options and prepare appropriately.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put in the time and effort, and you will bring about positive change. Getting together with someone who makes you think and offers a unique perspective will lead to new beginnings.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think big, but pay attention to detail, be precise and finish what you start. Don't let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans. Separate your emotions from your responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your plans to yourself until you are sure you will execute your intentions successfully. If you say you will do one thing and then do another, you will be harshly criticized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0