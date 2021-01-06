Thursday, Jan. 7

Consider what’s going on around you, and be smart about the way you handle risky situations. The time to sit tight, take care of details and be diligent regarding how you deal with others is now. Uncertainty is a signal not to get involved in other people’s business or personal ventures. Be safe and smart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An emotional situation regarding a friend, relative or peer will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be careful how you handle your financial, health or legal matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional spending will leave you in a vulnerable financial position. Reconnecting with someone special will bring back a lot of memories. Devote more attention to your health and appearance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take control of situations quickly, before someone steps in. Use your insight to tap into what’s trending, and you will figure out a way to bring in more cash.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Uncertainty will prevail regarding your relationship with someone who can influence your chance to advance. Diplomacy and charm will work wonders. Don’t be manipulative or sly.