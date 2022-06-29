Thursday, June 30

Take the path that makes you happy and gives you a chance to use your attributes in a new and creative manner. A change may make you feel uncomfortable this year, but the benefits will outweigh any aggravation or anxiety. Avoid situations that put you in an emotional conundrum by being upfront and clarifying your intentions and desires.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make a change before someone beats you to it, and you'll find yourself in a much better place mentally and emotionally. Put the past behind you and start anew. Do things that benefit you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider what you can accomplish, then get moving. Trusting your intelligence and having an optimistic outlook will win favors and support. Make self-improvement and love your priorities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Bring about change. If you wait, someone will take charge and disappoint you. Make sure you oversee things so that every detail will be taken care of to perfection. A change of heart is featured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be uncertain about what you want to do and what others expect of you. Control your emotions, and take the initiative to do the work yourself. There is no room for laziness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observation will pay off when dealing with your peers. Networking and bouncing ideas off someone you find intriguing will lead to an exciting proposal. Make sure you get what you want in writing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be open to suggestions and willing to put your energy into making things happen, but don't let anyone take advantage of your enthusiasm. Make sure you get what you give.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotions will surface, and being open about your thoughts to those affected by your choices will be necessary. A plan for a domestic shakeup must be considered carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let what others do affect your plans. Stay focused on what's important to you, while also expanding your horizons. Personal improvements will give you a needed boost.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful with whom you share personal information. Stick close to home and refuse to get into an emotional disagreement with someone looking for a fight. Set a budget for a project or party.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Start a home improvement project or tidy up your surroundings. Channel your energy into something concrete. Don't start something you can't finish or get into a heated discussion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will help you see things differently. Be inventive, and you'll develop an idea that will help you stand out. Invest in yourself instead of giving your all to benefit someone else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your thoughts private. Someone will misconstrue what you say or give you a hard time. A single-handed approach will provide you with the freedom to get things done without disruption.

