Saturday, July 16

Let your imagination help you find freedom. You'll come up with solutions that will help you mellow and enjoy life. Stop letting outside interference get in the way of what's best for you. Come up with a routine that you can look forward to instead of plugging away at something that doesn't interest you. Take charge and live life your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to joint endeavors and shared expenses. Don't feel you have to keep up with others. Set boundaries and live within your means. Make your position crystal clear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down, take time to go over documents and make changes that will save you financially. Looking at the big picture will help you recognize what you can do to make your life run smoothly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take pride in who you are and what you do. Share with the people you love. Heart-to-heart talks will help resolve pending issues and encourage you to incorporate what makes you happy into your routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Actions speak louder than words. Be mindful of others and do whatever it takes to make a difference. Setting an example for those around you will discourage people from criticizing or complaining.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Set standards and boundaries. Protect against those trying to push or manipulate you. Be bold; make your position known and your objective clear. Travel and socialize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Have fun with your friends and family. A little laughter will lift your spirits and help you put a positive spin on whatever you encounter. Walk away from manipulative situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change will motivate you to cut back and put your energy where it counts. Eliminate excess, and seek out people who make you feel good about yourself and what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you'll get the same in return. Consider your main objective and what you can do to get to a place that will satisfy your needs.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to the facts and go on your way. Being honest will help you put your life in perspective. Focus on eliminating little things that cause you unhappiness and replacing them with positive pursuits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Note what others do, and you'll gain insight into how you can offer something everyone can appreciate. Refuse to let someone meddle with your mind, plans or progress. You need to call the shots.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay on top of expenses, contributions and subscriptions. Say no to persuasive people trying to take advantage of you. Put emotions aside and work with passion, precision and innovation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take charge and see matters through to the end. Your diligence will pay off, and someone special will appreciate your effort. Leave nothing to chance. Romance is encouraged.