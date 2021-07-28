CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A problem with a friend or relative will cause stress. Look for alternative ways to help someone you care about without it costing you financially or emotionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A serious approach to how you earn or handle cash will pay off. Discussions regarding your direction will lead to valuable feedback and the push you need to get ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s up to you to make a change. Sitting around waiting for something to transpire will lead to depression and disappointment. Step up and act, or you will have no one to blame but yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set the pace before someone else does. Look for an opening to showcase what you have to offer. Make a change based on facts, not on hearsay. A serious discussion will help you plan your next move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Investigate the best way to improve your surroundings without going over budget. Refuse to let someone push you into something you may not need. Know what you want and say what’s on your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look for the best opportunity and get started. Discuss your plans with people in the know who can offer valid suggestions. A show of patience and reliability will be necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your emotions and concentrate on your responsibilities. Tie up loose ends, and play it safe when it comes to health, finances and contracts. Have a target in mind, and don’t budge.

