Tuesday, April 6

Set your sights on what excites you. Be innovative, believe in yourself and do whatever it takes to achieve happiness. Put your heart and soul into life, love and being the best you can be. Love and self-improvement are favored. Embrace the future with optimism.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on those you trust for input. Running your ideas by people who offer encouragement along with common sense will help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have a clear picture of how you want to proceed. A change made in haste will be met with obstacles. Thorough research will prevent negative results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time. Size up your situation and make things happen. A chance to get ahead is coming, and preparation will help build the confidence you need to dazzle the powers-that-be.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on what you need to do to succeed. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your professional responsibilities. Focus on contracts, money and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.