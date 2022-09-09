Saturday, Sept. 10

Stay ahead of the competition. Know what you want, and don't be afraid to ask. Stay focused on what's important to you, and you'll come up with a plan that helps you achieve your goal. Refuse to let emotional situations dominate or result in an ongoing feud. Keep your overhead down and your life simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Explicit instructions will help prevent mistakes. Don't put your health, wealth or reputation at risk. Use your intelligence to get things done right and on time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Push forward with enthusiasm and courage. Speak the truth and stand up for your rights. Consider what you can contribute and how you can make a difference. An open dialogue will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get involved in something that moves you. A creative project will encourage you to develop and hone new skills. Changing how you market what you have to offer will turn out well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Face facts, be realistic, maintain integrity and live by the rules. Don't go into battle over something you cannot change. Protect your home, assets and family. Choose honesty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stretch your dollar. Invest in something you trust and believe in, and set up a budget that allows you to save for something you want. Make changes at home that lower your overhead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discipline and hard work will bring you the perks you are searching for and help you set a healthy financial pattern that encourages an opportunity for you and your loved ones. An investment opportunity will turn out better than anticipated.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't trust anyone using emotional manipulation. Back away from anyone picking fights or trying to coerce you into doing something you don't like. Concentrate on self-improvement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have plenty of good ideas, but before you make any promises, ensure they are feasible. High energy, hands-on assistance and a well-thought-out plan will help you make a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a moment to consider the consequences before you share sensitive information. Take note of who is listening to you and how your words influence those who love and respect you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Discipline will be your best bet if you want to get ahead. Stay focused on finishing what you start before taking a break. Don't be tempted or fooled by someone trying to lead you astray.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take your time, use your imagination and put your plans in place. The changes you make will help you stand out. Be brave and trust your instincts to lead you in the right direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Direct talks will lead to action. Recognize the changes that unfold, and take advantage of any opportunity to incorporate what you discover into your routine or repertoire.