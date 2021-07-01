Friday, July 2
Keep your emotions in check this year, and the rest will be easy. Loyalty, dedication and ambition will help you reach your goal. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you. Make things happen, and you will be looked up to by those seeking leadership. Focus on what you can achieve, not on the impossible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put what you know to good use. Refuse to let anyone play emotional games with you. Be blunt regarding what you want and what you are willing to do. Refuse to let anyone or anything stand in your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn as you go. Your dedication and hard work will not go unnoticed. Be the spark, and you will encourage others to pitch in and help. Personal growth will lead to a brighter future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think before you say something you’ll regret. Taking on too much responsibility or making a promise you cannot keep will cause a rift with someone you love and respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll gravitate toward people who offer mental stimulation. The discussions you have will broaden your outlook and encourage you to make physical and emotional changes that improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take better care of yourself and your relationships. Protect against injury, illness and unnecessary risks. Make positive changes at home that will encourage you to be creative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust in what you know, not in what others tell you. Stick to a lifestyle you can afford and a healthy regimen that will protect you from overindulgent behavior. Seek out inspirational people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Handle a situation involving a friend, relative or loved one cautiously. Emotions will flare up quickly, leaving you or someone you care about in an awkward position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have an innovative idea that can help you raise your income. Put your talent to good use, and you’ll find an outlet for something you enjoy doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend time reflecting and bringing about positive change. A new direction will entice you, but consider what you will have to sacrifice before you make a move. Someone will lead you astray.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on how you look and feel. Exercising, updating your appearance and spending time with the person who brings out the best in you will pay off. Determination and hard work will be needed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take your time, and think about the consequences before you do or say something. If you don’t like what’s going on, be quick to back out of any situation that makes you feel uneasy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully and choose your words wisely. Misunderstandings can turn your world upside down. Stick to the truth; don’t take on something beyond your capability. A minimalist approach will help.