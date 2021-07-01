Friday, July 2

Keep your emotions in check this year, and the rest will be easy. Loyalty, dedication and ambition will help you reach your goal. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you. Make things happen, and you will be looked up to by those seeking leadership. Focus on what you can achieve, not on the impossible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put what you know to good use. Refuse to let anyone play emotional games with you. Be blunt regarding what you want and what you are willing to do. Refuse to let anyone or anything stand in your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn as you go. Your dedication and hard work will not go unnoticed. Be the spark, and you will encourage others to pitch in and help. Personal growth will lead to a brighter future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think before you say something you’ll regret. Taking on too much responsibility or making a promise you cannot keep will cause a rift with someone you love and respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll gravitate toward people who offer mental stimulation. The discussions you have will broaden your outlook and encourage you to make physical and emotional changes that improve your life.