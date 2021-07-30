CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can make a move, update your living space or invest in something that will help you get ahead. A contract between you and a loved one will bring you closer together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let anyone limit what you can accomplish. Emotional decisions will not help you get what you want. Strive for equality, and you will overcome a tug-of-war with someone close to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An unexpected opportunity looks promising. Update your resume, search online job sites and prepare to boost your income. Don’t let anyone discourage you from making a move.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An event that offers mental stimulation will exceed your expectations and open your eyes to an exciting idea. Gather information and discuss your intentions with an expert.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make up your mind before someone steps in and decides for you. Base your decision on what feels right. Rely on what’s tangible, and you will excel. Work to make your community a safer place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A low profile will help you achieve what you set out to do with the least amount of interference. Draw on the lessons of experience. Choose your words wisely, ask questions and pursue opportunities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stay in touch with people who ground you, offer concrete suggestions, and pitch in and help. Be willing to take good advice and add a unique but sensible twist that will encourage acceptance and success. Make romantic plans with a loved one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0