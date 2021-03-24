Thursday, March 25

Personal growth will stir up emotions and leave you begging for something new and exciting this year. Take a closer look at what you have and find a way to update and refresh things. If you choose a minimalist approach to life, you will have more time to do something worthwhile.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Indulgence will tempt you. Before you overdo it, think about the possible consequences. You can have fun without going overboard or being obsessive. Focus on self-improvement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Attend a virtual networking event. The connections you make will yield plenty of suggestions that will help you rethink the best way to use your skills. It’s up to you to make the first move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rearrange your domestic surroundings to suit your needs. Consider making a move if you’ve outgrown your space or it’s time to downsize. A change will give you the boost you need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t lose sight of your dreams in the face of opposition. Satisfy your needs and follow the path that feels right. Expect emotional manipulation if you get into a joint venture or share expenses with someone.