VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your goal in mind when asked to take on additional responsibilities. Emotional tactics will put you in an awkward position. Weigh the pros and cons, and don’t be afraid to say no.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — View a problem from every angle. To make the most of a situation and feel good about your contribution, it’s best to make suggestions instead of offering your time or money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hang on to your cash. Don’t get involved in a joint venture or invest in someone’s plan. Make a change that is within budget and that gives you a new lease on life. Put your health first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll have plenty of opportunities to bring about change. Focus on valuable partnerships. Engage in pastimes that are exciting, adventurous and push you to be and do your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say less and do more. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you. Put more emphasis on what will ease stress, make you happy and encourage a positive outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend time with loved ones, fix up your space or aggressively pursue something you enjoy doing. Something good will transpire. Don’t take a risk with your health or cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t take on anything or anyone you can’t handle. Be wary of physical or financial dealings that can put you in a difficult position. Rely on what you know you can do, and don’t make empty promises.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0