LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Arguing is a waste of time. Distancing yourself from negative people will ease stress and encourage you to gravitate toward people who bring out the best in you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put a price tag on what you have to offer. If you devalue what you do, you will suffer a loss. Set the standard. Control whatever situation you face, and you will excel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your research, sign up for a seminar and expand your knowledge. Don’t depend on others to do things for you or tell you the truth. Take charge and do things your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on comfort and convenience and who can help you achieve your goals. Nurturing a meaningful relationship will enhance your life. Make unique plans for two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse something that isn’t in your best interest. A change someone makes will confuse you. When in doubt, be direct, get the facts and deal with matters swiftly. Don’t give in to temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t disregard an idea because it’s unfamiliar. Take the plunge, and try something new. You’ll discover something you enjoy doing. Control your emotions, and use your intelligence to get ahead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trying to initiate what you want to do won’t be easy. Take time to prepare, strategize and eliminate any obstacles. Do things right the first time, and it will save you time and money.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0