SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refrain from letting others influence you. If you want to live life your way, it’s up to you to make changes that ensure happiness. Dedicate time and money to reaching your goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your feelings and find out where you stand. Getting the go-ahead to put your plans in motion will discourage opposition. Honesty is the best policy if you want to avoid a costly lesson.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concern about a friend, relative or loved one will lead to a lifestyle change. You’ll develop an intelligent idea that requires work on your part to get others to sign on.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest with yourself, and you will recognize what direction is best. Think for yourself and walk away from people and situations detrimental to your well-being.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan to have fun and achieve something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you do. Enjoying the company of someone who shares your sentiments will be encouraging.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will have a hidden agenda. Don’t take anything for granted or let anyone speak for you. A change someone makes isn’t worth the fight; take the path that suits you best, regardless of what others do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Confusion will set in if you believe everything you hear. Take the initiative to discover information firsthand. An invitation to share something special with a loved one will be stabilizing.

