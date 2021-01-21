Friday, Jan. 22

Control your emotions. Channel your energy into something creative, meaningful and mindful. How you reach out to others will determine what you receive in return. Use your intelligence, skills and resourcefulness to gain support and achieve success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let anyone control what you can do. Gather information, and make a move only if you feel it will benefit you. Helping others is admirable, but not when it’s at your expense.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be a good listener, but don’t share personal secrets or get involved in gossip. Review your accomplishments, and consider what’s in your best interest as you move forward.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your enthusiasm will attract attention, but it will attract those who want to exploit your energy to get ahead. Don’t do something for others without receiving what you want in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check the facts before you pass along information. An exaggerated version of a situation will make you look bad. You can be creative and attract attention without being misleading.