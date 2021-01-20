CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid joint ventures, investments and risky projects. Don’t let anyone talk you into something that you don’t like. Concentrate on working hard and doing your best. Romance is in the stars.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take one step at a time. Consider every angle before you commit to anything. Uncertainty will mount as the day unfolds, and you’ll be glad you opted to take your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Express your feelings, and it will help you make better decisions. Reach out to a loved one and make an effort to spend more time with him or her. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on letting go of the past and moving forward with greater optimism and less stress. Don’t let your emotions interfere with the things that you need to do. Do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Question everyone and everything. You want to be positive that you are making the right decisions before you proceed. Life-changing opportunities will require dedication and discipline.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative endeavor. Exploit the services and skills you have to offer instead of letting others take advantage of you and your attributes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Let your intuition lead the way. Focus on what you know and do best. Make your living space more conducive to achieving your goals. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans.

