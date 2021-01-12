GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take heed of what’s trending and how to utilize your skills to fit the current scenario. You’ll discover how to avoid falling behind in an economy that’s in constant transition.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A hasty move or decision will lead to regret. Bide your time, and don’t feel the need to invest in someone’s pipe dream — concentrate on being responsible. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A unique individual will grab your attention. Giving in to temptation will not lead you anywhere good. Pay more attention to trying your best and less to what others do or say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to what you know and do best. Update your skills and find out what’s trending. How you use your attributes will determine which opportunities are going to pan out for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll get caught in the middle of an unsavory situation if you are too accommodating. Pay closer attention to your health and financial well-being. Make domestic adjustments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let someone’s confusion or uncertainty hold you back. Look for a unique opportunity and make it work. Taking a distinctive approach to social media will help you get ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Find your rhythm and do your own thing. Don’t let anyone convince you to invest in something that will benefit others more than it will you. Test your intelligence with a challenge.

