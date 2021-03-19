Saturday, March 20

Patience will help you sort out unfinished business this year. Clearing your slate will be the first step toward a better future. Recognizing what you need will give you a new lease on life. Learn from past mistakes, and you will dismiss any uncertainty you encounter moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a moment to reflect. If you let others meddle in your affairs, you’ll regret it. A change may be difficult, but the benefits will be worth it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something constructive. If you find a way to use your skills in different ways, someone will make a suggestion that will help you jump from one field of employment to another.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An impulsive move will set you back. Take your time, consider your options and have a plan in place before you forge ahead. Pay attention to someone who has helped you in the past.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time on people who talk big and offer little. If you do something concrete, the spotlight will shine on you. Your actions, not your words, will have an impact.