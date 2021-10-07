PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for a unique investment that will supply financial stability. Stick to a budget and be cautious of any deal that requires shared expenses. Moderation will be essential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Align yourself with people who get what you are trying to do and are willing to assist you in reaching your goal. The information you share will help you adapt and head in a positive direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change may not be welcome, but it will be in your best interest. Take a moment to think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to use your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Plan to get out and have some fun. Mix business with pleasure by getting to know some of the people in your industry or neighborhood, and you’ll receive some interesting perspectives.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say less and do more. Reach out to someone who shares your sentiments and interests, and you will avoid getting involved in an argument. Make home improvements.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Problems at home will mount if you are overly generous with outsiders while neglecting domestic issues. Be prepared to do something special for a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Check in on someone who may need help. A kind gesture will make you feel good and help you realize how lucky you are. Time spent with someone who faces different hurdles will be eye-opening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0