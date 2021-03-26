VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be honest with yourself and do what’s best for you. A change takes you in a direction that promises a better lifestyle. Don’t let someone else’s decision lead you down the wrong path.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy where it counts. Explore opportunities that excite you. Share your plans with a loved one, and you’ll come up with a schedule that allows you to spend more time together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t disregard what others are telling you; it may sound far-fetched, but it might be what you need to hear. An interesting path will lead to personal growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look for the truth. How you handle situations will influence your reputation and personal life. Stick close to home and make adjustments that add to your comfort and convenience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An interesting way to bring in more cash will grab your attention. A couple of changes will help you lower your overhead and make room to focus on something new and exciting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A physical improvement will help you leave the past behind. Nurture what you have to work with, and don’t look back. Physical action will pay off. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Head in a direction that is less stressful and aligns you with people who share your goals. Financial and domestic changes will pay off.

