Wednesday, Sept. 30

Look for lucrative ways to spend your time. Do something creative from the comfort of your home to cover day-to-day expenses. Focus on saving for something you want to purchase or pursue. Walk away from no-win situations instead of letting them consume you mentally, physically and emotionally. Call the shots instead of letting someone else control your destiny.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Listen attentively to find a way to deal with unreasonable people. Charm will help you motivate someone to see things your way. An energetic approach to love and teamwork will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you get more involved with social media, you’ll connect with someone who stimulates your mind. Expand your knowledge and skills to develop a way to improve your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Problems will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal life. The less time you have to debate, the easier it will be to avoid setbacks. Physical activity is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Uncertainty will stand between you and your goal. Speak up and discuss your intentions with someone you can count on for practical advice.