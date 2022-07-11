Tuesday, July 12

Facts and truth matter. Listen, assess and do your research. Trust your intelligence, memory and ability to get to the bottom of anything questionable. Take the initiative and discover unique ways to improve your everyday life. Invest more time and money in how you look and what you know. Live, learn and laugh.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Trust in yourself. Don't follow anyone or give others control over what happens to you. Overreacting will lead to problems. Distance yourself from temptation, and do your best to declutter your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your responsibilities behind you before you head out to do something more enjoyable. Your leisure time will be significantly more fun if you have a clear conscience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a hint from someone you respect. Making comparisons can help you visualize what makes you happy and how to accommodate your needs. Put an end to what is no longer working for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Concentrate on who and what you want to be, and map out a responsible plan that encourages you to apply your skills and experience to achieve your goals. Arguing won't solve problems.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Revise your plans to fit any changes that pop up. Staying on top of situations will help alleviate stress. Be innovative, use your imagination and learn as you go. Change begins with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Overspending and underestimating will wreak havoc on your life if you lack discipline. A tight schedule will help keep you on the straight and narrow and set your mind at ease.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Talk things through to make sure you are on the same page as the people around you, then proceed to the finish line. You'll accomplish your objective if you are earnest and focused.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dig deep and you'll discover you have the answers you need to get on with your life. Evaluate, plan and move forward with confidence knowing that you are doing what's best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep trying until you feel comfortable with the results. Share your thoughts with people in situations similar to yours. You will find out how to resolve anything standing in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for answers, take control and learn about health, stress management and how to achieve a fulfilling, happy life. By being responsible for your decisions, you'll feel better about yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set your sights on your goal and make whatever changes necessary to get what you want. An assertive attitude will help you push your way past slowpokes holding you back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take charge, and don't rely on others to do things for you. Look at the scope of what you want to achieve. Focus on the details that will get you to your destination; your long-term plan will lead to victory.