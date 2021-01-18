Tuesday, Jan. 19
A pushy or demanding approach will cause friction between you and those who can help you. Take better care of your health, possessions and investments. Don’t rely on others to do things for you. Strive to maintain peace of mind. Be charming and diplomatic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Difficulty with a friend, relative or co-worker will surface if you let your emotions take control. Refuse to get dragged into someone’s dilemma. Concentrate on fitness and self-improvement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your intentions, and you will resolve pending issues. Holding in your feelings will cause stress and anxiety that will affect your health and emotional well-being. Be honest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Say what’s on your mind. Be direct, and the response you receive will be honest and reliable. The more aware you are of the people around you and how they think, the better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you care, share. Helping a cause or someone in need will make you feel good. Keep emotional issues and personal matters to yourself. Don’t take an unnecessary risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your time and energy to proper use. Take care of unfinished business before you start something new. Look for unique ways to use your skills and knowledge. Choose kindness over conflict
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let confusion take charge and ruin your day. Do your best to take care of responsibilities, regardless of what’s going on around you. A job well done will lead to financial gain.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone who has something unique to offer will appeal to you. Handle partnerships carefully. Don’t let your emotions lead to bad assumptions. Be a good listener.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have plenty to mull over. Get organized, and gather information that will help you make better decisions. A problem with a co-worker will develop if you cannot agree on strategy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Explore the possibilities, but don’t make a move prematurely. An offer you receive will interest you, but consider the cost before you get involved. Make a romantic gesture with confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be reasonable when dealing with personal matters. Don’t jump to conclusions or make a fuss without having all the facts. Spend time sorting through clutter and taking stock.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Catch up with an old friend or relative via phone or email. Rethink your situation and what you are up against. Find innovative ways to ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make a change to how you earn your living or handle your finances. Sticking to a budget and lowering your overhead will ease tension at home and make your life better. Avoid excessive people.