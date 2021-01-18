Tuesday, Jan. 19

A pushy or demanding approach will cause friction between you and those who can help you. Take better care of your health, possessions and investments. Don’t rely on others to do things for you. Strive to maintain peace of mind. Be charming and diplomatic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Difficulty with a friend, relative or co-worker will surface if you let your emotions take control. Refuse to get dragged into someone’s dilemma. Concentrate on fitness and self-improvement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your intentions, and you will resolve pending issues. Holding in your feelings will cause stress and anxiety that will affect your health and emotional well-being. Be honest.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Say what’s on your mind. Be direct, and the response you receive will be honest and reliable. The more aware you are of the people around you and how they think, the better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you care, share. Helping a cause or someone in need will make you feel good. Keep emotional issues and personal matters to yourself. Don’t take an unnecessary risk.