Tuesday, April 5

Put your talent to good use and build something concrete. Refuse to let secrets, emotional problems or meddlers come between you and what you want to pursue. Be smart and choose to associate with positive individuals who offer solutions, not criticism. Put your thoughts in motion and stand behind your work. Don't let personal matters drag you down.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't risk your health trying to impress someone. You are better off preparing by yourself and surprising everyone when you are satisfied with the results. Confusion may rear its ugly head.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your head down and focus on getting things done on time. Don't change direction midstream or let someone distract you. Your reputation is at stake, so work hard.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An inquisitive attitude will help you figure out what you can and cannot do. Put everything you've got into what you want most, and you won't be disappointed. Momentum will build.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Check into financial options that will allow you to expand your interests and goals. Gather facts and figures, and don't assume anything. Budget wisely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Ask reliable people for assistance. A robust support system will help you avoid unwanted changes or restrictions. Use your intelligence to develop a workable plan and then get to work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take care of your health. Get involved in new prospects that will give you the edge. Attention to detail and strategy will help you overcome any problem you encounter. Don't let emotions interfere.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be privy to inside information. Attend meetings and participate in events that offer a vivid picture of what's to come. Networking and partnerships are in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone and size up what's happening. Having a clear picture will give you the wherewithal to decline an offer without hesitation. Use your insight to gain perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Seize the moment, speak freely and put together a strategy that will help you pursue your long-term goals. Don't fall prey to someone with colorful ideas that are costly and unrealistic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Hone your skills and structure a plan that encourages you to earn your living doing something that brings you joy. Make domestic changes that incorporate a space conducive to being productive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You know the drill and how to get the most out of the least. Stick to your routine, give your all and use your intelligence to make a decision that encourages profit, comfort and convenience.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mind what others say and how they feel before you bring about a change that can affect your reputation. Getting along will make your life easier. Play fair and try to minimize disruptions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0