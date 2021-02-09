CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby or pastime you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you interact with others will encourage better relationships. Protect your assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll feel ill at ease around a partner, colleague or peer. Be prepared to counter anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities. You can come out ahead!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime. Refuse to let a peer, friend or relative goad you into a debate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your plan in motion. You’ve got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in how you present your objective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hold off on making a change that you aren’t fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you’ll come up with a unique idea that will help prevent a dispute.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your own thing. You will reach your objective if you don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. A change to how you handle money, approach work or take care of yourself will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A unique twist to how you do things will give you a new lease on life. Move items around at home to free up space for a project you want to pursue. Don’t argue with someone who never agrees with you.

