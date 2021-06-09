Thursday, June 10

Take a close look at what’s happening around you before you decide to head in an uncertain direction. Think matters through, be smart about the decisions you make and don’t take on more than you can handle. Hone your skills and execute your plans with precision. Don’t trust others to know what’s best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Finish what you start, regardless of what others do or say. Don’t count on anyone but yourself when it comes to making a difference. Pick your friends and collaborators carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be receptive to new or unusual concepts. Personal growth and enlightenment will foster new beginnings that are not only lucrative, but energizing as well. Be wary of deceptive people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work alongside people who share your interests and concerns. Consider where your energy and money will make a difference and structure your plans accordingly. Don’t let emotions take charge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Professional matters will challenge you. Make adjustments to fit the changing playing field, and you will stay on top of your game. Control situations instead of letting them lead you.