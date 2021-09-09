AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Prepare to put everything to rest so you can move on to pastimes that offer an ultimate experience. Share your knowledge with someone who has something to offer in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anyone handle your financial, medical or legal affairs. Taking a hands-on approach to whatever concerns you will ensure that you come out on top. Leave nothing to chance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Join forces with someone you love and trust, and gain momentum. What you set out to do will encourage a better relationship and a joint venture to help you achieve long-term goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your choices, and make arrangements that will protect you, regardless of what others do or say. Look out for your interests, and make moderation a priority.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be aware of the competition and the changes being made that can interfere with your plans. Think ahead, and prepare to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Stick to the truth to avoid setbacks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Listen carefully and digest information without retaliating. Don’t pick a fight with people eager to upset you. Tidy up unfinished projects, and do something physical.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant, or you may end up in an emotional tiff with someone close to you. Don’t dismiss a plea for attention. Nurture what you have, and adjust if it will help to keep the peace.

