Friday, Aug. 5

Being informed will help you get your way. Protect your position, reputation and status by welcoming what others think. The knowledge you gain will help you appease anyone who opposes your plans. Don't limit what you can do because you are too stubborn to give an inch to get a mile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Finish what you start. Distance yourself from situations, people and decisions you feel don't support your needs. Choose stability over reacting emotionally. Don't give in to someone manipulative.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes that encourage more opportunities. Attend functions conducive to meeting people who can help you advance. Update your look to ensure others view you as progressive. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Risks will cause problems. Stick to what and who you know in order to ward off interference and peer pressure. Choose what makes the most sense and brings the highest return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Walk away from partnerships that no longer encourage or motivate you to look, feel and do your best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Clear a space conducive to getting things done. Invest time and money in comfort, convenience and bringing you closer to loved ones. Be blunt and pay attention to detail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Simplicity will help you stay on target. Focus on your financial plans, and maintain a lifestyle that puts a smile on your face. Don't give in to temptation or emotional manipulation. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Bypass anyone trying to convince you to do something that doesn't feel right. Take the path that offers something concrete. Refuse to let an emotional incident come between you and your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Invest more time and money in you, your future and the lifestyle you want to live. A difference in how you look will lead to compliments. Social events will bring you in contact with someone special.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take money matters and dealing with institutions seriously. Look at alternative methods of how to use your money wisely. Aim to build a secure future that offers peace of mind and comfort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let your concerns consume you. Consider all your options and don't get in over your head. You may desire change, but don't make a move to satisfy a whim. Be smart and sit tight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Getting along with friends and family will be complicated if you overreact or don't fulfill your promises. Finishing what you start will be the pivotal point between success and failure. Do what's right.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Buying favors will backfire. Consider who you are, what you do and what you want. If you lose sight of your goals and agonize over what others think, you will miss an opportunity to advance.