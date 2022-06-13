Tuesday, June 14

Stabilize your life. Fewer risks will ease stress. Plan your path carefully. You'll discover what makes you happy once you take a minimalist approach to life. A change in circumstances is within reach, but you must begin the process. Take nothing for granted and expect to do the work yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll get what you deserve if you give your best effort. An attentive attitude will help you pick out any flaws that may hold you back. Rely on your energy and mastery to help you get things done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Intuition and emotion will lead to assumptions and poor decisions. Use your imagination productively to work toward a satisfying goal. A physical change will lead to compliments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of yourself and your reputation. A sudden change of plans can damage your position if you are all talk and no action. Put your heart and soul into everything you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your power of persuasion will win support. An issue will arise if you or someone you work alongside isn't honest, straightforward or careful when handling responsibilities. Verify information.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with a friend or relative. Discuss issues that can influence your relationship. Look over shared expenses or joint ventures, and consider the pros and cons before you make a move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Lighten up and share your thoughts and feelings. The changes you implement will help you discover what's possible. Put a budget in place that will encourage you to make positive adjustments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Working with those who can help you advance will be beneficial. A change at home will push you to take on a new project or share something special with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be secretive. If you overreact, it will be hard to get what you want. Consider the logistics of a situation or a plan; use your charm and know-how to convince others to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't dawdle, or you'll fall behind. Maintain where you are rather than stretch for something that isn't attainable. Adjust your plans and use your intelligence to set priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Embrace fitness and lifestyle changes. Be thorough, but keep your plans secret until you have tested every adjustment you want to make. A new look or image will attract attention.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll gain momentum by focusing on what matters. Being well-informed will help you find solutions. A rational approach will help you gain respect and support from influential people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be tempted to try to impress someone, but you must resist indulgence. Be willing to follow through before you make promises or sign up for something that conflicts with your routine or beliefs.

