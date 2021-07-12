SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotional situations will be costly. Distance yourself from people who try to take advantage of you or who are misleading. Look inward and consider what will make you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected change will encourage financial gain. An investment, major move or boost to your earning potential looks promising. Pay attention to detail; focus on what you can do to get ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your best to get along with others. Look for common ground, and you will overcome setbacks. Put your skills to the test, and implement adjustments if needed. Romance is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Embrace opportunities. Help bring about positive change. Home improvements, discussions with loved ones and big plans will brighten your day. Avoid physical risks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t take on too much. Channel your energy where it counts. Change begins with you, and your success depends on finishing what you start. Romance is on the rise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Spend more time gathering information and studying the possibilities, and less time thinking about what others are doing. Be a leader, not a follower, and you will avoid bad situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time fixing up your space and putting things in order. Don’t let outside influences override what you know is best for you. Gauge your success by the happiness you achieve.

