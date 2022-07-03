Tuesday, July 5

Make changes to your living arrangements and to how you help others. Avoid taking on too much or neglecting what's important to you. Keep your expectations and situations in perspective, and live in the moment. Use your ingenuity and creativity to develop a stellar plan to ensure your personal life is meaningful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will surface, putting you in an awkward situation. Don't jump to conclusions or act in haste. Take the time to find out the truth, and be realistic about handling unstable conditions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at every aspect of a situation before making a move. Pay more attention to what you want and need in your life. Personal growth will offer perspective regarding what's right and best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have splendid ideas, but don't forget to share your plans with the people your decisions will affect. Being open about the decisions you make will decrease complaints. Don't take a risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look for an opportunity to learn something new. Educational pursuits can help you choose an interesting direction that will improve your life. Financial gain and self-improvement look promising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participate in something that intrigues you, but consider your motives and goals before you take on responsibilities. Refuse to let other people's troubles drag you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be upfront when dealing with matters at home and work. Give a precise and in-depth analysis of situations and what you plan on doing next. Concentrate on giving yourself time and space.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your thoughts, ideas and energy into improving your living arrangements and daily routine. Simplify your life by setting an easygoing pace that allows you more freedom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to the dynamics of meaningful relationships. Sharing your intentions and long-term plans will help you gain perspective regarding how to stabilize your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Focus on earning and handling money. Look for purpose in what you do and rewards for what you achieve. Getting paid for doing something you enjoy will make your life easier.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Hidden matters will be confusing. When in doubt, ask questions, find out where you stand and find a way to move forward. Don't waste valuable time on nonsense and other people's poor judgment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make changes if you aren't happy with the way things are going. Keep your emotions hidden, and face challenges with an open mind. Take the high road and act quickly to avoid a complicated situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Satisfy your thirst for knowledge. Researching and talking to experts will convince you to rethink your strategy. Take on less and focus more on doing the best job possible; progress will be yours.

