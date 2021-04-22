Friday, April 23

Size up every situation that unfolds this year. Decisive action will help you stay in control while you put your ideas in motion. Actions will speak louder than words and will mark you as a leader. Set the standard and offer solutions, and you will become the go-to person. Love and romance will improve your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a passionate approach to whatever you do, and you will surpass your expectations. Don’t get upset if someone makes a change of plans; in the end, it will play out in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop worrying about what others think or do and focus on what you can do to improve your life. Look for opportunities that support continuous growth and stimulating excursions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Expand your interests, friendships and goals. Strive to make a difference. Look at the possibilities, and consider how to revamp old ideas to fit new trends. Put your energy where it counts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Go over essential details before you sign up for something questionable. It’s important not to act in haste or give anyone a chance to take advantage of you. Discipline and hard work will be musts.