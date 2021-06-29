Wednesday, June 30

Express your feelings. Get to the bottom of situations that need adjustment. Focus on broadening your horizons this year. The more you know and experience, the easier it will be to get ahead. Stop worrying about what others do, and start putting your time and money into what brings you joy. Take responsibility for your happiness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Examine every angle before you agree to something. The information you receive will be tainted or deceptive. Make plans to proceed alone and to do things your way. You’re the best judge of things right now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your energy where it counts. Don’t make unnecessary changes. Get along with your colleagues and people who can help you. Honesty will be crucial if you want to work well with others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Question what you hear. Find out what’s expected of you before you volunteer to help. Build relationships on trust, justice and fair play. Too much of anything or anyone will lead to trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get involved in something that will benefit you. Take on responsibilities that reflect your beliefs and will make a difference. A personal or physical change will fetch compliments.