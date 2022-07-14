Friday, July 15

Question, evaluate, recalculate and carry on until you reach your objective. Knowledge is the key to your success this year. Research, educational pursuits and doing your own thing will build character and offer a look at what's possible. Invest in your future and build the framework for the life you want to pursue. An innovative idea will improve your status quo.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Assess your situation and adjust what isn't working for you. Revise your plans to suit the economic climate, then proceed with caution. Take a step back if it will help you gain perspective.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take it easy, relax and don't start anything you can't finish. Taking responsibility for your happiness will keep you out of trouble. Don't provoke fights or let others railroad you into a battle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a trip, attend an event, try something different or network with people in your industry of choice. Protect your position, ideas and health from anyone who puts you at risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something that puts a smile on your face. Testing your strength and challenging yourself will help you find your voice and put an end to what no longer works for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone limit you. State your viewpoint and go about your business. Strive to fulfill your ambitions and put your heart, soul and energy into what matters most to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do what comes naturally, and move in a direction that supports enthusiasm and your ambitions. Take pride in what you achieve by sharing it with the people you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put lavish preferences aside and focus on a simpler lifestyle. Be thoughtful of others and patient with yourself. Revise what isn't working for you, then engage in thought-provoking activities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let the changes around you cause confusion or uncertainty. Remove yourself from drama and eliminate stress. Focus on what you can do to look and feel your best.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Doing something creative or enjoyable will brighten your day. Call on someone who enjoys the same pastimes, and it will double the fun. Changing up things to suit your needs will lower stress.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Embrace a physical challenge that makes you feel good about yourself, what you do and how you look. A dedicated plan will give you something to feel passionate about.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Maintain balance, integrity, and desire. Put your energy into what matters to you most. Take a creative approach to how you handle friends, relatives and peers. Use time wisely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A fast move forward is possible if you are willing to act and give your all. Reward yourself with something that lifts your spirits and makes you feel passionate about your life.