Tuesday, Oct. 26

Learn as you go and embrace the changes that come your way. Maintain balance, be moderate and do your best to simplify your life. Peace of mind is attainable if you let your intuition lead the way. A broad view of what’s happening around you will allow you to recognize what’s best for you and how to go about reaching your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pick up the pace, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Take a different path, and you’ll learn something new. Kindness will lead to a helpful interaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions under wraps when dealing with a professional situation. Let others do the talking while you organize your thoughts. Once you have a clear picture, you will make better decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something that sparks your imagination. A creative endeavor, a lifestyle change or associating with people who enjoy the same pastimes as you will help build enthusiasm, confidence and friendships. Choose patience over frustration.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change someone makes may not be welcome, but if you carry on and do what makes you happy, you will come out ahead. Pay attention to joint ventures, shared expenses and replacing outdated methods.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a break and do something that will lift your spirits. Reach out to someone who puts a smile on your face. Insights gained from a festive event will push you to make a positive change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Live up to your promises and finish what you start. Initiate personal changes that will make you feel good and ready to conquer the world. Put your energy where it counts, and don’t let your emotions spiral out of control.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go about your business and do what makes you happy. If you overreact or shut down because someone chooses to head in a different direction, you will miss out on something very valuable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider your attributes, skills and what you enjoy doing most, then follow the path that will take you in that direction. Earning your cash doing something you enjoy will add value to your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will step in and take control if you let the little things get to you. Stick close to home and to those you love. Don’t get involved in a debate that can lead to an argument.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you don’t like something, speak up. Offer an alternative and put in the effort to ensure things unfold your way. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to people who make you smile. Getting together with someone who motivates you will result in an unexpected offer that encourages you to use your skills differently.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn from your mistakes to avoid an emotional situation. Put your time and energy into home improvements that will encourage better cash flow and fewer objections to necessary rules.

